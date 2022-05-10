Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Down 6%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 38,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter.

