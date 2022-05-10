Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 123,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,429. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

