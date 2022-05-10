Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,434. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

