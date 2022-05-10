Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Modine Manufacturing worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 6,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The stock has a market cap of $407.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67.

About Modine Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.