Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 93,464 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. 411,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $827.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

