Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $104,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 498,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

