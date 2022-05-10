Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 5,293 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,577. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

