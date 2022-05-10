Globeflex Capital L P Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 944.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,954,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 659,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

FNF traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $40.37. 2,860,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

