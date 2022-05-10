Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Information Services Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 1.33% of Information Services Group worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. 424,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.