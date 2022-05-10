Globeflex Capital L P Sells 14,998 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Camping World were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWH. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 46,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.