Globeflex Capital L P Sells 25,036 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.21% of Casa Systems worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 55.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,527. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $305.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

