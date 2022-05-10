Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,758 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $188,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 10,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

