Globeflex Capital L P Sells 47 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Target were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.59. 152,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,179. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average of $229.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

