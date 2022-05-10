Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,723 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 330,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

