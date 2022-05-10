Globeflex Capital L P Takes $476,000 Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 118,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently -26.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

