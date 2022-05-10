Globeflex Capital L P Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Medpace by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP traded down $5.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.87. The company had a trading volume of 423,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,223. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.67. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.