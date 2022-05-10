Globeflex Capital L P Trims Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. ICON Public comprises 3.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of ICON Public worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ICON Public by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Shares of ICLR traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.80 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

