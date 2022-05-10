Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will announce $92.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.13 million and the highest is $108.33 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $372.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $320.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,995. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

