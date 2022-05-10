Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

GSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company.

Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,907. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

