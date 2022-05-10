GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 5,197,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,004. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

