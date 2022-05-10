Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $0.25

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $720,294.39 and $29,835.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

