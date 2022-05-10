Grainger (LON:GRI) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRI. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.41).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.20) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.78.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($884,920.11).

About Grainger (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.