Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 230,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.