Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,211 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

