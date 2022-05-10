Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

