Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 111,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,070 shares of company stock valued at $49,408,245 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

