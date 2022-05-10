Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Neogen by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

