Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

