Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $138.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00251638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016428 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

