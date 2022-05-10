Graviton (GTON) Market Cap Tops $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00516267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00098331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,888.67 or 1.98679670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

