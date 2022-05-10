Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $399.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.63 and a 200-day moving average of $437.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $391.28 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

