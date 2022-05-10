Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

