Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $12.04 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

