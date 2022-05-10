Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 156.30 ($1.93) on Friday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 126.60 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.60 ($1.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

