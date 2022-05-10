GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.20

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 36161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.49.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

