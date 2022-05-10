Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.17. Grindrod Shipping posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,445. The firm has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

