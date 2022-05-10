Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Groupon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 93,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,882. The company has a market cap of $417.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,443,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,231.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

