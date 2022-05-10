GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $62.66 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $62.66 million and approximately $702,304.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,863,126 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.