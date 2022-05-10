GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.78

GXChain (GXC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $735,037.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001943 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,860,615 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.