GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.93 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00516226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,349.87 or 1.99223673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

