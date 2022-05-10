Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 30991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$221.95 million and a PE ratio of 74.09.

Hamilton Thorne ( CVE:HTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

