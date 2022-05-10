Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 30.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.14 ($0.37).

Several brokerages have commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.41) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday.

Get Hammerson alerts:

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($95,549.25). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($36,845.70).

Hammerson stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 26.49 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,190. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.28. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.