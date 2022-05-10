Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $12.58 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

