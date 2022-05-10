Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.08

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 114426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.3649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.