Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,160 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($22.69) to GBX 1,765 ($21.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($14.86) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,468.89 ($18.11).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 845.20 ($10.42) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 840.91 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,778 ($21.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

