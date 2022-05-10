Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Hasbro worth $51,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

