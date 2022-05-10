Haverford Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.71. 10,354,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $396.51 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

