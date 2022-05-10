Haverford Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,011. The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.83 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

