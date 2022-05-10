Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.53. 8,121,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

