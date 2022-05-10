Haverford Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 623.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Valvoline stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 3,510,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

